Ernest L. "Buddy" McLean, Jr., 89, longtime resident of Dublin, died, early Friday morning, September 6, 2019, in the comfort of his home, with the love of his family surrounding him.
He was born on December 15, 1929, in Nashua, NH, to Ernest L. and Lillian E. (O'Niel) McLean, Sr. He was a 1948 graduate of Peterborough High School and enlisted in the United States Navy shortly after graduation. He was honorably discharged, at the rank of Radarman Third Class, in December 1952.
In January of 1952, he married the love of his life, Alene Rajaniemi and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage before her death in December 2016.
Buddy worked as a machinist for many years at the Kingsbury Machine Tool Corporation, retiring, at the age of 62, in 1991.
He spent his retirement years with family close by, enjoying his home in Dublin.
Ernest is survived by his five children: Lee McLean of Port Charlotte, FL, Sharon Dion of Dublin, Cindy Joseph of Wolfeboro, NH, Mark McLean of Dublin and Dwayne McLean and his wife Meloni of Dublin, as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife: Alene McLean, a brother: Robert "Joe" McLean and a sister: Beverly Walker.
Graveside services, with Military Honors, will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the family plot in Dublin Cemetery, Dublin, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Ernest L. McLean, Jr.'s name, to the St. Jude Children Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/), 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Sept. 10, 2019