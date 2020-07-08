Ethel Veronica Abbott, a long-time resident of Peterborough, New Hampshire passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by some of her children, grandchildren and friends after a long, remarkable and courageous life.



Born on May 18th 1928, on her father's birthday in Newark, New Jersey, Ethel was the second of three daughters to Peter Michael and Ethel M. (Curran) Keenan. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis W. Abbott, a native of Peterborough, NH and endearing sister and sister-in-law to Mary E. Schoepfer and William Schoepfer (both predeceased) of Chatham, MA and Patricia Anne Keating (predeceased) and James Keating of Wellesley Hills, MA. Ethel was a devoted mother to her eight children and their spouses: Lawrence Keenan LaBier (predeceased), Charlonne Ann (Gerald A.) Scribner of Stoddard, NH, Denise Mary (Raymond) Toothaker of Sarasota, FL, Raymond William (Margaret) Abbott of Bennington, NH, Mary Patricia (John) Burke of Peterborough, NH, Philip Keenan (Maya) Abbott of Alexandria, VA, Peter Michael Abbott (predeceased); and Robert Lindsay (Iris) Abbott of Bradenton, FL. Ethel was a caring and compassionate grandmother to seven grandchildren: Gerald L. Scribner, Ashley (Frank) Kowalczik, Colin Toothaker, Bridgett (Michael) Sieve, Lynsey Burke, Meghan Abbott, Lawrence Abbott; three great grandchildren: Leon Toothaker, Liam Kowalczik, Analyse Kowalczik; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



The daughter of a noted editorial cartoonist and artist, Ethel honed her artistic eye and skills through fashion, interior decorating, and enjoying the time spent drawing and painting. Ethel's artistic qualities were uniquely reflected in her home, cooking and preparing the daily school lunches for her eight children, where each brown paper lunch bag was adorned with a personalized drawing. After briefly living in Newark, NJ and Chicago, IL, Ethel spent most of her childhood years in Queens Village, NY. Adding to the challenges brought on by the Great Depression, World War II and moving several times as a young child, Ethel's life was filled with adventure as she commuted on the Long Island Railroad to Brooklyn, where she attended and graduated from Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School for Girls. During her senior year, Ethel made the journey to the MetLife building in mid-town Manhattan by train, where she interned in the finance department.



After living in Brookline, MA, Long Island, NY, Ethel finally settled in Peterborough, NH during the summer of 1965. It was here where Ethel continued raising her eight children, completed her degree in Accounting at Franklin Pierce College, and worked at New Hampshire Ball Bearings in the finance department for over 20 years. She later worked at Millard Group and retired from Keating Insurance. For many years, Ethel was a member and one-time president of the Women's Guild at St. Peters Catholic Church and complementing her passion for reading by becoming a member of several local book clubs. Many of Ethel's more enjoyable experiences included shopping with her three daughters, attending various sporting events in which her boy's participated, traveling to Cape Cod, Washington, DC, and Florida for family vacation, journeying to the different universities attended by her children, and visiting family and friends living in various parts of the United States and the world beyond America. The long, adventurous and remarkable life of Ethel Veronica Abbott will always bring fond memories of her as a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, and endearing sister, aunt and friend.



A special thank you is extended to the devoted and professional caregivers of Compassus in NH and VA, for their loving-kindness and special care they gave Ethel.



To mitigate the risk of the Covid-19 pandemic, all measures will be taken to closely follow Center of Disease Control (CDC) protocols in order to safely realize funeral services for Ethel. As such, funeral services will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Devine Mercy Catholic Church, 12 Church Street, Peterborough, NH; the Wake at 10:00 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment shall follow at St. Peters Catholic Cemetery, High Street, Peterborough, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ethel Abbott's name to the Peter Michael Abbott Memorial Fund, PO Box 3132, Peterborough, NH 03458, a non-profit organization providing academic scholarships and donations to the local food Pantry in memory of her son Peter Michael.



