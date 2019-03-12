Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene M. (Cricket) Hebert. View Sign

Eugene M (Cricket) Hebert 76 of Hillsboro, NH sadly passed away Sunday March 10, 2019 at Concord Hospital.



He was born May 29, 1942 in Troy, NH to the late Verde W and Daphne R (Finch) Hebert Sr. Also predeceased by a brother Stephen Hebert, 1 Sister Donna Nichols.



Cricket moved to Jaffrey where he lived until he went into the Air force then after his military service he met and married Julia H (Jovin), who was the love of his life, then they moved to Hillsboro, where they shared 53 years of marriage together.



Cricket was a member of the American Legion Post 59 Hillsboro, NH, Loyal Order of Moose Post 1091, Hillsboro, & Hillsboro Fire Dept for 13 years, The Knight of Columbus.



Survived by his wife of 53 years Julia H (Jovin) Hebert, Hillsboro, NH, 1 Brother Verde W Hebert of Stoddard, NH, 3 Sisters, Shirley LaFlamme (Roger) of Winchendon, Ma, Deborah Pelkey of Canon, Colorado, Daphne Boudreau (George) of Gilsum, NH, Several Nieces, Nephews, and a dear friend and neighbor Lynne Bezio.



Services will be held Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 11am in St. Mary's Church in Hillsboro, NH.



Burial will be in Spring at St. Charles Cemetery, Hillsboro, NH.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro is assisting the family.



Donations may be, made in his name to the Hillsboro Fire Dept P.O. Box 350 Hillsboro, NH.



