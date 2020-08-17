1/1
Frances Elizabeth Gregory
Frances Elizabeth Gregory, 69, formerly of Rindge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough.

Elizabeth was born in Rindge, New Hampshire on November 10, 1950, the daughter of Lewis Lawson Gregory, Sr. and Eleanor Alice Whitney. She attended schools locally. Elizabeth loved to write stories and poems, some of which were published.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Richard "Ricky" J. Dunchus, Jr. and by her grandparents, Harry S. and Maude (Pratt) Whitney, whom she dearly loved.

She will be missed dearly by her brother, Lewis L. Gregory, Jr and his wife Lynn, whom she considered one of her sisters, of Rindge, NH; she is also survived by her brother, Carl D. Dunchus of Brattleboro, VT; her sisters, Angie Haliday and her husband, Mark of Colorado, and Tena (Dunchus) Kangas and her husband Wally, of Greenville, NH; her aunt, Norma Whitney of Dublin, NH; a niece, Mercedes Cutchins, whom she loved dearly, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. A special cousin Debbie Whitney of Dublin, N.H. was a good friend to her during her life.

At her request, there will be no calling hours and all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.

To share photographs, memories or condolences with Elizabeth's family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
