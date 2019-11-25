Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Memorial service 10:00 AM Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery 111 Glenallen St. Winchendon , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Francis Charles Boisse, 80, of Greenville, formerly of Rindge, passed away on Thursday morning, November 21, 2019, in his Greenville home.



Frank was born on October 30, 1939, in Leominster, MA, to Edward and Antoinette (Cayer) Boisse.



He grew up and went to school in the Leominster area and was a 1957 graduate of Leominster High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served for 3 years during the Korean War.



Frank was a skilled mechanic and contractor. If it could be fixed, Frank (A.K.A. Band-Aid), would find the patch. Frank's talents and ingenuity earned him a living and respect, but it was his selflessness that defined him. Frank wanted for nothing, and gave with all of his heart.



He married Susan G. Schuren, on January 21, 1976, in Townsend, MA.



Frank was an avid gardener who enjoyed nature and the outdoors, but was happiest when surrounded by those he loved and those who loved him.



He was a loving husband and is survived by his wife of 48 years: Susan G Boisse, of Greenville, NH; his sisters: Germaine Melanson and Georgette Champaign; two daughters: Christine Boisse and Julie Boisse; five sons and two daughters-in-law: Marcel (Marty) Boisse, Edward (Paul) Boisse, Jon Stone and his wife Lorna Stone, Jamie Stone, and Cory Boisse and his wife Sonya Matthews-Boisse. He was the proud grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of five. He was predeceased by his brother: Marcel (Marty) Boisse, his great grandson: Suade Cooley.



There are no public calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10:00 am, at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St, Winchendon, MA 01475.



