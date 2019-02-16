Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Francis R. 'Mickey' Chamberlain, 85 of Jaffrey, died peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland with his family by his side after a long battle with dementia.



He was born on July 1, 1933 in Peterborough, NH, son of the late Ralph and Eva (Pellerin) Chamberlain. Mickey graduated with the class of 1951 from Conant High School in Jaffrey and had served in the NH National Guard for six years. He married Ann Athy on May 26, 1956 in Boston and together they made Jaffrey their home.



Mickey began working at the General Box Company in Winchendon before becoming a Special Police Officer for the Town of Jaffrey. He had worked as an agent for the John Hancock Life Insurance Company and then returned home to work at Bean Fiberglass before working for the NH Department of Health and Human Services until he retired in 1998. After his retirement, Mickey enjoyed working part-time for the State Liquor Commission for many years.



Being civic and community minded, Mickey had served as the Treasurer and President of the Jaffrey Outing Club and enjoyed being an active member of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce, the Jaffrey Historical Society and the Jaffrey Civic Center. He had also been elected to serve the Town of Jaffrey as the Town Treasurer and on the Budget Committee. He was a communicant and active member of Saint Patrick Parish in Jaffrey and had served the parish as a Lector, a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Saint Patrick School Board and on the Parish Council. In his free time, Mickey enjoyed golfing, cooking and gardening.



In addition to his parents, Mickey was preceded in death by his brother Herbert Chamberlain.



He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Ann Chamberlain of Jaffrey, NH; his daughter, Karen and her partner Roberta of Peterborough; his sons, Kevin and his wife Terry, Peter and his wife Shauna, and David and his wife Erin, all of Jaffrey, and his son Mark and his wife Lisa of Parker, CO; his grandchildren, Joshua, Adam, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Shawn, Mariah, Kendall and Matthew; his great-grandchildren, Carter, Gavin, Jax, Ayla, Riley and Aiden; his sister-in-law, Barbara Athy; his brother-in-law, James Athy and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street, (Route 202) Jaffrey.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the spring at Saint Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey.



Mickey's family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the entire staff at Maplewood Nursing Home's '3 Open' for the wonderful care he received throughout his stay.



Mickey's family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in his name to either the Monadnock Adult Care Center, 22 North Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Jaffrey Firefighters Benevolent Fund, (JFFCI)138 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Auxiliary and Activities Funds at Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland, NH 03467.



To share photos, memories or condolences with Mickey's family, please visit his permanent online memorial at





Francis R. 'Mickey' Chamberlain, 85 of Jaffrey, died peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland with his family by his side after a long battle with dementia.He was born on July 1, 1933 in Peterborough, NH, son of the late Ralph and Eva (Pellerin) Chamberlain. Mickey graduated with the class of 1951 from Conant High School in Jaffrey and had served in the NH National Guard for six years. He married Ann Athy on May 26, 1956 in Boston and together they made Jaffrey their home.Mickey began working at the General Box Company in Winchendon before becoming a Special Police Officer for the Town of Jaffrey. He had worked as an agent for the John Hancock Life Insurance Company and then returned home to work at Bean Fiberglass before working for the NH Department of Health and Human Services until he retired in 1998. After his retirement, Mickey enjoyed working part-time for the State Liquor Commission for many years.Being civic and community minded, Mickey had served as the Treasurer and President of the Jaffrey Outing Club and enjoyed being an active member of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce, the Jaffrey Historical Society and the Jaffrey Civic Center. He had also been elected to serve the Town of Jaffrey as the Town Treasurer and on the Budget Committee. He was a communicant and active member of Saint Patrick Parish in Jaffrey and had served the parish as a Lector, a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Saint Patrick School Board and on the Parish Council. In his free time, Mickey enjoyed golfing, cooking and gardening.In addition to his parents, Mickey was preceded in death by his brother Herbert Chamberlain.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Ann Chamberlain of Jaffrey, NH; his daughter, Karen and her partner Roberta of Peterborough; his sons, Kevin and his wife Terry, Peter and his wife Shauna, and David and his wife Erin, all of Jaffrey, and his son Mark and his wife Lisa of Parker, CO; his grandchildren, Joshua, Adam, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Shawn, Mariah, Kendall and Matthew; his great-grandchildren, Carter, Gavin, Jax, Ayla, Riley and Aiden; his sister-in-law, Barbara Athy; his brother-in-law, James Athy and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street, (Route 202) Jaffrey.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the spring at Saint Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey.Mickey's family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the entire staff at Maplewood Nursing Home's '3 Open' for the wonderful care he received throughout his stay.Mickey's family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in his name to either the Monadnock Adult Care Center, 22 North Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Jaffrey Firefighters Benevolent Fund, (JFFCI)138 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Auxiliary and Activities Funds at Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland, NH 03467.To share photos, memories or condolences with Mickey's family, please visit his permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com Funeral Home Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center

33 River Street

Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486

(603) 532-6484 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close