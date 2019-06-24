- Frederick A. Williams, Jr. "Gus", age 88 of Westmoreland, passed away on June 20, 2019 at Maplewood Nursing Home after a period of failing health. He was born in Keene on April 13, 1931, the son of Frederick A. Williams, Sr. and Agnes (Fulford) Williams.
He was raised in Keene and graduated Keene High School in 1949. After enlisting in the United States Army, he served as a Medic during the Korean War and was stationed in Austria.
He retired as a local Auctioneer and had worked for the Town of Winchester as a police officer and EMT. His hobbies included classic cars and he was a member of the Now & Then Antique Vehicles Club. He was also a longtime member of the Yankee Bottle Club and was Quartermaster of the Keene VFW.
Gus was an actor in the local Swanzey Play, The Old Homestead, for over 40 years of its annual revival.
He is survived by his former wife Joyce McClure Williams of Keene, his four children Mark, Jolene, Lance and Ross along with their spouses, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A chapel service, with full military honors, will be held on July 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Gus, memorial contributions may be made to The Old Homestead Association, PO Box 10414, Swanzey, NH 03446.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on June 25, 2019