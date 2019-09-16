Frederick (Fritz) Schiller, 85, of New Ipswich, New Hampshire, passed away on September 4th, 2019 in his home. Mr. Schiller was born in Philadelphia, PA. on May 3, 1934 to the late August C. and Berta Schiller.
He resided in New Ipswich since he retired as a SGM from the U.S. Army Special Forces in 1985 after 30 years of service with tours in Vietnam, Laos, Germany, Ft. Bragg, NC and Ft. Devens, MA.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Alraune; daughter Alraune and husband Ruben of Aurora, CO; son Harold of Jaffrey, NH; son Frederick and wife Olga of Killeen, TX. He also leaves behind three grandchildren - Daniel, Sabrina, and Brandon; five great grandchildren - Victor, Kula Jr., Annelise, Anastasia, and Avyanna; sister Marian with husband Davis; nieces Sharon and Andrea with husband Curtis and daughters Brynne and Elsa; cousins Bill and Erich; and other family and friends.
Memorial services will be conducted at a future date at Boscawen New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Sept. 17, 2019