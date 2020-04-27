Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick T. Heyliger Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick T. Heyliger, Jr. died on April 9, 2020. He was born in Concord, MA in 1943 to Frederick and Evelyn Heyliger.



Fred attended Acton-Boxborough High School and Lawrence Academy, located in Massachusetts. He completed his undergraduate degree at Hillsdale College, Michigan where he met Judy, his wife of 54 years.. After studying at the University of Accra, Ghana, West Africa, he went on to complete graduate studies at Ohio University, earning a Masters in West African History and Economics.



Fred, who had a life-long love of learning, began his career as a teacher in Michigan. He thoroughly enjoyed teaching middle school students as well as high school classes. Later, he joined the family transportation business in Indiana and continued in logistics for many years. In the middle 1980's, Fred and Judy created and ran a small Bed and Breakfast in Antrim, N.H., Uplands Inn, before returning to Indiana.



Fred enjoyed traveling, reading, current events, college basketball, and gardening. In retirement, he longed to return to New England which brought them back to Hancock, N.H., and he began volunteering with several local groups and contributing to the community.



Fred looked forward to times when the family was all together. He is survived by Judy and their three children, Mark (Wendi), Elissa (Thad) and Nathan. Also, his grandchildren, Cayde, Kiefer, Stephen, William, and Mason.



A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for July. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Fred's name may be made to "End 68 Hrs. of Hunger", administered by the ConVal School Corp., to Community Volunteer Transportation Co. (CVTC) in Peterborough, or to the Audubon Society.

