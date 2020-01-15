Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail C. Perry. View Sign Service Information Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason 98 Bedford Street Bridgewater , MA 02324 (508)-697-4332 Send Flowers Obituary

Gail C. Perry (Copeland) of Hudson formerly of Bridgewater, MA passed away January 14, 2020 in the Life Care Center of Acton at the age of 72. Gail was born in Bridgewater and raised and educated in Bridgewater and was the daughter of the late Emmeline (Westgate) and Ralph Copeland. Gail worked manufacturing medical devices for many years. She loved gardening, volunteered often at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Bridgewater but mostly enjoyed spending time with family. Wife of the late Dennis G. Perry, Mother of Deborah P. McCann and her companion Andrew Hanson of Hudson, Stephanie J. Frosch and her husband Michael of Antrim, NH. Sister of Dorothy Reposa and James Westgate and the late Sylvia Silva, Kenneth Copeland, Lani Copeland, and Karen Simmons of Middleboro. Sister-in-law of Kenneth Perry and the late Gilbert Perry of Bridgewater. Grandmother of Jessica Paradis, Devon McCann, Michael H. Frosch Jr. and wife Marissa, Holly L. Frosch and Seth Munroe, Corinne L. and husband James B. Pitchard, Stephan G. Frosch and Ariel R. Frosch. Great grandmother of Logan, Lucian and Heidi Frosch, Marilyn Munroe, Kent and Adrienne Pitchard and Xavier J. Ducey. Funeral Service in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home 98 Bedford Street Bridgewater Monday January 20th at 11:00am. Visiting hours Sunday, Januray 19th 4-7pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Prospect Cemetery, Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gail's name may be sent to Autism Research Institute" and mail to: 4182 Adams Avenue San Diego, CA 92116 or visit www.autism.org . For online guest book and dir.'s visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jan. 16, 2020

