Gary Arthur Ashe, 81, passed away January 24, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Cherryfield, Maine on March 14, 1938, son of Andrew J. Ashe and Pearl Davis Ashe. Gary was known by his friends as 'PaPa' Ashe. Gary served in the Army with the 11th Airborne Division Angels. He was well known for his hunting skills. Gary worked as a heavy equipment operator for local construction companies and was also a road agent for New Ipswich.



Gary was predeceased by his children, Robin Ashe, Dawn Ashe, and Steven Ashe, as well as two brothers, Andrew and Stuart Ashe, and a sister, Hazel Gray. Gary is survived by his wife Kathleen Lambert Ashe, Sandra Card Ashe - mother of his children, a son Gary A. Ashe Jr. and his wife Deanne Ashe, and a son Andrew Ashe. He is also survived by two sisters, Elaine Knox and Andrea Steele, and her husband John Steele. PaPa will also be missed by several grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as three step children, Walter Nichols, Lisa Nichols, and Tory Wight. A celebration of his life will be at a later date.





Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 18, 2020

