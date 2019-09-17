Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Lee Vittum, 39, of Jaffrey passed away at Catholic Medical Center on September 5, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in Merced, CA on September 25, 1979, the son of Gary E. Vittum and Annette Stiles.



He was reared in Charlestown, NH by his paternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Vittum. He attended schools in Charlestown and Newport, NH and South Royalton, VT, graduating from South Royalton High School in 1997. He also completed two years of college through DeVry majoring in computer science. He enjoyed skiing, time at the beach, and spending time with his family. He was employed in several cooking and manufacturing positions before becoming a stay at home father. He was a loving husband, father, son, and grandson, who enjoyed making people laugh.



In addition to his wife of 13 years, Kathryn (Wilks) Vittum, he is survived by his sons Galen and Robert, his grandmother Mary Ellen Vittum, his father and stepmother Gary E. and Karen Vittum, aunts Gail McCown (Keith) and Tammy Vittum (Ron Makinen), father Gary E. Vittum, and many cousins.



Gary was pre-deceased by his paternal grandfather Galen E. Vittum, and his cousin AbaGale Esque.



Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gary's name to The New England Heart Institute at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH or Tufts Medical Center, Department of Cardiology, Boston, MA.



To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit

