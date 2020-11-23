George E. Leel, 94, a lifelong resident of New Ipswich, NH died peacefully at his home surrounded by his three sons after a period of declining health on November 20, 2020.
He was born on November 15, 1926 in New Ipswich, a son of the late David and Katri (Mustonen) Leel.
George was educated locally and later went on to join the United States Navy. He married Laura Fish in 1947 and together settled in New Ipswich to raise their family. George worked for many years at W. W. Cross in Jaffrey as a machinist.
When he wasn't working, he enjoyed time spent with his family and time spent working around his home. He also like hunting, fishing, and working on cars.
George was a longtime member of the LeClair Caron Pelletier American Legion Post 13 in Greenville and was a retired member of the New Ipswich Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his 7 siblings and his wife, Laura.
Survivors include his three sons: George E. Leel Jr. and his wife Sarah, David Leel and Ronald and Annette Leel, his 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and many friends around town.
SERVICES: Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 200 Ashby Road, New Ipswich, NH. Burial will follow in the Smithville Cemetery.
Attendees at either event are respectfully reminded that social distancing must be observed and face masks are required.
