Obituary Guest Book View Sign

George Nevers Eastman, 101 passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, February 18th due to complications from a recent fall. George was born on Main Street in Peterborough, on February 14th, 1918 to Nellie B. and Manasah P. Eastman. George spent the next 95 years in Peterborough until moving to Maine with his wife, Fern, to be nearer to family. George graduated from Peterborough High School and Becker College of Business Administration and Secretarial Science in Worcester, MA. On September 18th, 1938 he married his high school sweetheart, Fern Raney with whom he spent almost 76 wonderful years.



George served in the Army Medical Corps Transport Detachment during WWII making many transatlantic crossings on the converted Queen Mary troop ship. After his discharge, George worked at the American Guernsey Cattle Club, leading the Data Processing Department for years until his retirement in 1980.



George was an active and lifelong member of the Peterborough Methodist Church including singing as a tenor in the choir and as a soloist for almost 55 years. He served as Secretary to Congressman Foster Stearns of Hancock, NH and on the Board of Directors and Treasurer of the Senior Nutrition Program at Sargent Camp in Hancock. He was a longtime volunteer at the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, member of the Nubanusit Campers, a 40 year member of the Cludbusters Square Dance Club, and was a member of the American Legion Cheney-Armstrong Post 5 for 31 years and received the Post 5 cane in May, 2011.



George was very creative, inventing many useful items for use around the house including a bedroom closet organizational system years before it came into vogue. He was mischievous, inquisitive, a jokester, and had a curiosity for life including a subscription to Popular Science to see what the future would bring. For many decades he took great pride in maintaining and working in his yard and vegetable and flower gardens at the family home on Windy Row.



George was predeceased by Fern in 2014 and sisters Marilyn Eastman Walker and Geneva Eastman VanVaulkenberg. He is survived by his daughter Donna Berry and husband, Phil of Plympton, MA, son Mark and wife Nancy of Falmouth, ME, granddaughters Morgan Eastman White and husband Brian of Westbrook, ME, Chelsea Eastman Merrill and husband Patrick also of Westbrook, ME, and Alanna Berry Regan and husband Chris of Westfield, MA. In addition, he is survived by great granddaughter Rebecca Merrill, great grandson Anthony Merrill both of Westbrook, ME and five nieces and grand nieces and nephews.



A graveside service with military honors conducted by the American Legion Cheney-Armstrong Post 5 will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, June 1st at the family plot in Upper Pine Hill Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the care of Jellison Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

George Nevers Eastman, 101 passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, February 18th due to complications from a recent fall. George was born on Main Street in Peterborough, on February 14th, 1918 to Nellie B. and Manasah P. Eastman. George spent the next 95 years in Peterborough until moving to Maine with his wife, Fern, to be nearer to family. George graduated from Peterborough High School and Becker College of Business Administration and Secretarial Science in Worcester, MA. On September 18th, 1938 he married his high school sweetheart, Fern Raney with whom he spent almost 76 wonderful years.George served in the Army Medical Corps Transport Detachment during WWII making many transatlantic crossings on the converted Queen Mary troop ship. After his discharge, George worked at the American Guernsey Cattle Club, leading the Data Processing Department for years until his retirement in 1980.George was an active and lifelong member of the Peterborough Methodist Church including singing as a tenor in the choir and as a soloist for almost 55 years. He served as Secretary to Congressman Foster Stearns of Hancock, NH and on the Board of Directors and Treasurer of the Senior Nutrition Program at Sargent Camp in Hancock. He was a longtime volunteer at the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, member of the Nubanusit Campers, a 40 year member of the Cludbusters Square Dance Club, and was a member of the American Legion Cheney-Armstrong Post 5 for 31 years and received the Post 5 cane in May, 2011.George was very creative, inventing many useful items for use around the house including a bedroom closet organizational system years before it came into vogue. He was mischievous, inquisitive, a jokester, and had a curiosity for life including a subscription to Popular Science to see what the future would bring. For many decades he took great pride in maintaining and working in his yard and vegetable and flower gardens at the family home on Windy Row.George was predeceased by Fern in 2014 and sisters Marilyn Eastman Walker and Geneva Eastman VanVaulkenberg. He is survived by his daughter Donna Berry and husband, Phil of Plympton, MA, son Mark and wife Nancy of Falmouth, ME, granddaughters Morgan Eastman White and husband Brian of Westbrook, ME, Chelsea Eastman Merrill and husband Patrick also of Westbrook, ME, and Alanna Berry Regan and husband Chris of Westfield, MA. In addition, he is survived by great granddaughter Rebecca Merrill, great grandson Anthony Merrill both of Westbrook, ME and five nieces and grand nieces and nephews.A graveside service with military honors conducted by the American Legion Cheney-Armstrong Post 5 will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, June 1st at the family plot in Upper Pine Hill Cemetery.Arrangements are under the care of Jellison Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral Home Jellison Funeral Home

25 Concord Street

Peterborough , NH 03458

(603) 924-3511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Apr. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close