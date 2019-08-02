Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Germaine R. Whitney. View Sign Service Information Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 (603)-654-6524 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Germaine grew up in Greenville and attended Appleton Academy in New Ipswich. Later, she and her husband raised their children in Wilton where she worked at the Abbott Worsted Mill for many years. After moving to Greenfield, she worked at the Brookstone Company in Peterborough, from which she retired. Germaine enjoyed being active and enjoyed her daily walks. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the challenge of completing the most difficult crossword puzzles she could find. After she and her husband's retirement, they spent many years hosting family birthdays and celebrations at their home on Crescent Lake in Wolfeboro, NH, and later at their Florida home in Beverly Hills. Spending time with friends and family is what she enjoyed most.



Germaine is survived by her husband of 70 years, Earle H. Whitney Sr., of Peterborough NH; her sons Leonard Whitney and his significant other Donna of Lowell, MA, Lane Whitney of Milford, NH, Earle Whitney Jr. of Brookton ME; her daughters, Cindy Whitney of Enosburg Falls, VT, Susan Jackson and her husband Robert of Rindge, NH, and Carol Dwire and her husband Owen of Nebo, NC. She was predeceased by her brothers Leonard Caouette and Arthur Caouette Jr. She has 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren as well and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be missed, but not forgotten by all. In lieu of flowers her family asks that donations be made to either Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, 170S River Rd Building #20, Bedford, NH, or to the , @ .



The family wishes to thank everyone at Summerhill Assisted Living, with special thanks to the wonderful staff on Meadows One.



Family and friends are warmly welcomed to calling hours that will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St, Wilton, NH, 03086, from 1pm-2pm. We will have a celebration of Germaine's life starting at 2pm.



The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our website at

Germaine R. Whitney, 88, of Peterborough, NH, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough, N.H. She was born February 14, 1931, in Greenville, New Hampshire, the daughter of Arthur and Leda (Michaud) Caouette.Germaine grew up in Greenville and attended Appleton Academy in New Ipswich. Later, she and her husband raised their children in Wilton where she worked at the Abbott Worsted Mill for many years. After moving to Greenfield, she worked at the Brookstone Company in Peterborough, from which she retired. Germaine enjoyed being active and enjoyed her daily walks. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the challenge of completing the most difficult crossword puzzles she could find. After she and her husband's retirement, they spent many years hosting family birthdays and celebrations at their home on Crescent Lake in Wolfeboro, NH, and later at their Florida home in Beverly Hills. Spending time with friends and family is what she enjoyed most.Germaine is survived by her husband of 70 years, Earle H. Whitney Sr., of Peterborough NH; her sons Leonard Whitney and his significant other Donna of Lowell, MA, Lane Whitney of Milford, NH, Earle Whitney Jr. of Brookton ME; her daughters, Cindy Whitney of Enosburg Falls, VT, Susan Jackson and her husband Robert of Rindge, NH, and Carol Dwire and her husband Owen of Nebo, NC. She was predeceased by her brothers Leonard Caouette and Arthur Caouette Jr. She has 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren as well and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be missed, but not forgotten by all. In lieu of flowers her family asks that donations be made to either Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, 170S River Rd Building #20, Bedford, NH, or to the , @ .The family wishes to thank everyone at Summerhill Assisted Living, with special thanks to the wonderful staff on Meadows One.Family and friends are warmly welcomed to calling hours that will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St, Wilton, NH, 03086, from 1pm-2pm. We will have a celebration of Germaine's life starting at 2pm.The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our website at www.michaudfuneralhome.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Aug. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.