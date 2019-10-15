Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerry T. Clark. View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School Street Hillsboro , NH 03244 (603)-464-5501 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerry T. (English) Clark, 74, left us on October 11, 2019 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA after a Brave and Courageous fight with cancer.



She was born in Boston, MA on March 29, 1945. The daughter of the late Frederick English and G. Francis (Meyers) DiNitto.



Gerry attended Saint Joseph Academy and Boston College. Gerry was employed by American Airlines at Logan Airport in Boston as an administrator of Tech-Ops. Prior to that she worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Controller at Hanscom Air Force Base and Boston's Logan Airport.



Gerry's love of skiing and desire to help others led her to The National Ski Patrol for over 35 years. Volunteering was a major part of her life, for over 30 years she assisted with the New Hampshire Special Olympics as an organizer and the New Hampshire Highland Games as a photographer, and several other organizations.



She was married to the late William T. Clark of Peterborough, NH.



Gerry is survived by her sons, Shawn Higgins, Brett Higgins of NH and MA and dennis Higgins of Nashua, Grandchildren, Jonathan Clark of Keene, Shane and Taylor Higgins of NC, Dennis Jr., Dillion and Donovan Higgins of Hudson. And all the great memories with friends and family. Gerry was Loving mother and grandmother, dedicated friend and confidant to many and selfless volunteer.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Devin Mercy Catholic Church in Peterborough, NH on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 11am.



Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Peterborough, NH.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family.



