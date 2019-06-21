Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude E. Szymcik, 91, resident of Winchester, NH died at Applewood Nursing Home in Winchester, NH after a period of declining health, she was surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on October 30, 1927 in Winchendon, MA a daughter of the late Frank and Ella (Bogan) Murray.



She was raised and educated in Winchendon, a graduate of Murdock High School.



Gertrude would go on to marry Felix Szymcik on October 13, 1947 in Winchendon, MA and raise 7 children. She also worked for the Winchendon Schools as a secretary for many years.



Gertrude had many hobbies. She loved to sew and made wedding gowns for all four of her daughters and her daughter in law Marie; she had a love for knitting and crocheting and was an avid crafter. Handmade gifts from Gertrude -from afghans to greeting cards to Christmas decorations-were a prized possession for many family and friends.



Gertrude and Felix enjoyed spending time with their many friends but of Gertrude's social life was spending time with her sisters and brother and their spouses, traveling together, going out to eat and playing cards.



Most of all, in addition to unconditional love she had for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she was married for 69 1/2 years to Felix, the center of her world and the absolute love of her life.



Gertrude was predeceased by her loving husband, Felix and two of her sons; Michael and Neil.



Survivors include her 4 daughters, Barbra Benedict of Orland Hills, IL, Sharon Whitaker of Sunapee, NH, Becky Szymcik of Rindge, NH and Lisa Bredberg of Rindge, NH; her 2 sons, Scott Szymcik of Swanzey, NH and Mark Szymcik of Worcester, MA, as well as by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Services will held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the Cournoyer Funeral Home, for more information please visit our website. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Winchendon, MA privately for the family.



To share a memory or offer the family a condolence please visit

