Giffin "Gif" Stewart Russell, age 88, of Henderson County, NC died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at home with peace and the support of her family and Four Seasons Hospice. Gif was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She was a graduate of Oberlin College, a librarian, a prolific artist and member of the New England Watercolor Society. She was preceded in death by her husband, "Russ" Russell; her son, William Blair Matthews; her brother, William Blair Stewart and her stepson, Paul Russell.



Giffin lived in Antrim, New Hampshire for 35 years where she and her Husband, Russ were well known and had many friends. She chose to be buried at the Maplewood Cemetery in Antrim, NH with her husband and son, which will happen in the spring of 2020.



She is survived by her sisters, Linda Cole of Brigantine, NJ and Martha Prowe and her husband, Gary; daughter, Lisa Covel of Silver Springs, Maryland, Pamela Campbell and her husband, Steve of Hendersonville, NC; James Covel of Roanoke, Virginia; step-children, Melody and Robert Russell and Leslie Adams and her husband, Charlie; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Giffin shone bright with love, joy, artistic expression and a sense of wonder and adventure with her world. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.



In lieu of flowers please keep the family in prayer. Thank you.

