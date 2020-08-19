Gilborn James Duval, 76, of Peterborough, passed away on Friday August 14, 2020, at Monadnock Community Hospital after a lengthy illness.
'Gil' was born on April 3, 1944 in Gardner, MA, son of the late Gilborn and Eva (Blanchette) Duval. He was raised in Jaffrey and attended local schools until enlisting in the military. Gil served his country as an Officer in the United States Navy. Following the Navy, he worked at D.D. Bean where he met his wife. They moved and raised their family in Peterborough and throughout his life was a master electrician.
Gil enjoyed gardening, raising animals on the farm, cooking, and most of all fishing.
In addition to his parents, Gil was predeceased by his wife, Dianne (Russell) Duval, on March 17, 2011.
Gil is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Duval) Winslow of Weare, NH; his son, Jason Duval of Greenfield, NH; his granddaughter, Ashley (Winslow) Cady of Hopkinsville, KY; his grandson, Luke Winslow of Weare, NH; his great-grandchildren, Colton and Savannah Cady; his sister, Eleanor D Falcon of Hancock, NH, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In keeping with Gil's requests, there will be no Public Calling Hours or Services. A private burial will be held later at St. Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Gilborn's name, to the Jaffrey Food Pantry, 54 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
To share memories, photos or condolences with Gil's family, please visit his online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com