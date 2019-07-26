Gloria M. (Heisler) Nease, 82, of 41 Andrews Drive, died peacefully at her residence, Thursday, July 25, 2019, with her family at her side.
She was born in Boston on May 3, 1937, daughter of the late Charles and Nina (Abbott) Heisler and was a graduate of Dorchester High School. Gloria had lived in Jaffrey for 27 years.
Gloria worked as a machine operator at Millipore until her retirement. She loved spending time with her family, as well as reading, drawing and doing puzzles.
She leaves three children, Donald Franklin of Walpole, MA, Donna Hautanen and her husband Brian of Jaffrey and Daniel Franklin and his wife Sue of Jaffrey; her siblings, Gordon Heisler of NC, Murray Heisler of TN, Carol Eaton of Pepperell, MA and Leslie Heisler, as well as eight grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Two brothers, Randall Heisler and Charles Heisler, preceded her in death.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on July 30, 2019