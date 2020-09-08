Gordon Albert Fox, 95, died peacefully on August 24 at RiverMead Lifecare Community. He was born on July 23, 1925 in Belleville, Illinois to Rayburn C. Fox and his wife Sylvia [Neuling], and was reared in Lebanon, Illinois. Gordon was a Private First Class in WWII, and served in Patton's Third Army, 89th Infantry Division (the "Rolling W"), the first U.S. liberator of a Nazi concentration camp (Ohrdruf) in 1945. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his services during the war. After completing his military service, Gordon earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce from Washington & Lee University in 1948 and his Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1949. There he met his classmate, Tommy Lou Bronaugh, and they were married in 1950. Their marriage lasted longer than any other marriage between Wharton MBA recipients.



Gordon became a certified public accountant. In 1951, he accepted a position with Creole Petroleum and the couple relocated to Caracas, Venezuela. During their eight years in South America, Gordon also was treasurer of an investment banking firm and a founding partner of a venture that first introduced and established the vending machine business in Venezuela. In 1959, the couple returned to the U.S. with their three children, residing in Norfolk, Virginia for five years. There, Gordon started his 27-year tenure with Lone Star Industries, Inc., then the largest producer of cement, concrete and aggregates in the Western Hemisphere. He served as vice-president and treasurer for almost 20 years. In 1964, he was transferred to New York City and settled his family in New Canaan, Connecticut where they resided for 38 years. Gordon was an active volunteer and served on the boards and committees of numerous local organizations. He was an elder and treasurer of the First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan for many years. He retired in 1986 and, in 2002, Gordon and his wife moved to Peterborough, New Hampshire.



Gordon and Tommy were enthusiastic travelers, pursuing their interests in history, art, and nature in the U.S., Mexico, South America and Europe. An amateur naturalist, Gordon was interested in identifying wildflowers, trees and shrubs, and shared interests in mycology and bird watching with his wife. In retirement, he continued to expand his vast jazz collection, develop his unique collection of books and practice his bridge game. Gordon's enthusiasm for life was contagious. His was a life well lived.



Gordon was predeceased by his wife Tommy (2019). He is survived by his sons James Fox (Kathryn) of Exeter, New Hampshire and Peter Fox (MaryAlice) of Franklin, North Carolina, and daughter Carolyn Fox (Mark Robertson) of Madison, Connecticut. He is also survived by seven grandchildren.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



