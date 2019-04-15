Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon L. Ross. View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos

Gordon L. Ross, 97, died on April 4, 2019 at Hospice House in Fort Myers, FL surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 5, 1921, he grew up in Port Washington, NY. He was a graduate of Dartmouth College where he enlisted in the Navy serving with the Seabees on Guam during World War II.



In 1947 Gordon moved to Canton, Ohio beginning a 39 year career with the Timken Company's engineering department. In Canton he played with the Canton Symphony Orchestra, served on the boards of Directors of the Stark County District Library and the Downtown Canton YMCA.



After his retirement in 1986, Gordon moved with his wife Darla from Canton to his summer home in Hancock, NH and new winter home in Fort Myers. During his retirement he became an accomplished watercolor artist, winning prizes in Florida and New Hampshire.



Gordon and Darla enjoyed hosting family gatherings, sharing their many creative talents with others including shell sculpturing, gardening, painting and ginger marmalade making for the Hancock Farmer's Market. Darla's devotion and care for Gordon will always be remembered and appreciated by his family.



Gordon was predeceased by his first wife, Elodie, with whom who he had four children who survive him. In 1982 he married Darla Roshong who survives him along with her two children, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



For condolences visit the Gallaher American Family Funeral Home website. Donations in memory of Gordon can be made to Hospice House in Fort Myers.





Gordon L. Ross, 97, died on April 4, 2019 at Hospice House in Fort Myers, FL surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 5, 1921, he grew up in Port Washington, NY. He was a graduate of Dartmouth College where he enlisted in the Navy serving with the Seabees on Guam during World War II.In 1947 Gordon moved to Canton, Ohio beginning a 39 year career with the Timken Company's engineering department. In Canton he played with the Canton Symphony Orchestra, served on the boards of Directors of the Stark County District Library and the Downtown Canton YMCA.After his retirement in 1986, Gordon moved with his wife Darla from Canton to his summer home in Hancock, NH and new winter home in Fort Myers. During his retirement he became an accomplished watercolor artist, winning prizes in Florida and New Hampshire.Gordon and Darla enjoyed hosting family gatherings, sharing their many creative talents with others including shell sculpturing, gardening, painting and ginger marmalade making for the Hancock Farmer's Market. Darla's devotion and care for Gordon will always be remembered and appreciated by his family.Gordon was predeceased by his first wife, Elodie, with whom who he had four children who survive him. In 1982 he married Darla Roshong who survives him along with her two children, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.For condolences visit the Gallaher American Family Funeral Home website. Donations in memory of Gordon can be made to Hospice House in Fort Myers. Funeral Home Gallaher American Family Funeral Home - Fort Myers

2701 Cleveland Ave

Fort Myers , FL 33901

(239) 337-7311 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Apr. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close