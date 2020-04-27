Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory A. Joas. View Sign Service Information Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 (603)-654-6524 Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Anselm Joas, age 79, passed away peacefully on April 18 after a brave journey with blood cancer. Greg was born in Chatham, New Jersey to Anton and Irene Joas. Greg was raised in New Jersey and resided in New Hampshire for many years. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Donna Stewart Joas, both of his parents, his brothers Stephen, Anthony, and Christopher Joas, and his daughter, Lisa Joas.



Greg was stationed in Greenland during his service in the Air Force and later received a degree in Accounting from Pace University in New York City. He worked for many years as an Financial Executive for GTE Corporation before owning and operating New England Duplicator, in Manchester, New Hampshire. Greg and Donna spent their many years of retirement together in Wilton, New Hampshire. Greg moved to Birch Hill retirement community in Manchester, NH last year.



Greg is survived by three children and their spouses; Mark and Donna Wheeler of Bedford, NH, Brian and Brittany Joas of Candia, NH, and Amy (Joas) and Sean Evans of Dover, NH, along with eleven grandchildren. Greg is also survived by his sister, Candy (Joas) Hunter of Deer Island, NB, Canada, and his brother, Edward Joas and his wife, Pat Joas, of Saint John, NB, Canada.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Hillsborough County Nursing Home for their loving care in Greg's final days and for creating a place where his children were welcome to be with their dad until the end.



A private family service will be held at Vale End Cemetery in Wilton, NH where Greg will be laid to rest beside the love of his life.



The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH.

