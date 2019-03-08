Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Hank L. Somero, 52, of New Ipswich, died unexpectedly after a logging accident on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Rindge.



Hank was born in Vancouver, WA on October 28, 1966, the first of fifteen children of Daniel 'Boone' and Anne (Kulla) Somero. He attended Mascenic Regional High School in New Ipswich before beginning his career and family.



He had started working at a young age, first in concrete flooring and then framing with Palosaari Construction. He had also worked at Boss Contractors before buying a saw mill and opening Hank Somero & Sons Custom Sawing. His specialty was performing select cutting of wood lots, and using the harvested trees to frame and build entire homes for his customers, all from their own trees.



Hank was an avid outdoorsman. Even in his spare time, he could be found outside in any weather, enjoying fishing, kayaking and snowshoeing. Hank loved showing his children and grandchildren the outdoors and teaching them all about the woods and nature. He will always be remembered for being a very level-headed, easy going and down to earth gentle man. Hank never knew a stranger and never looked down on anyone.



In addition to his parents, Hank is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Cindy Somero of New Ipswich; his daughter, Jo-Lynn of New Ipswich; his 3 sons, Zeke and Levi, both of New Ipswich, and Brian Forcier, his wife Shannon and his grandchildren, Malayna, Maycee and Isaiah, all of Taylors, SC; his siblings and their families, Luke, Matt, Gus, Eve, Buck, Penney, Jenny, Shane, Stacey, Emmylou, Tatro, Lillith, Annie Laurie and Lyra, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Hank was welcomed home by his granddaughter Skyla Forcier who predeceased him on October 25, 2016.



Services were held earlier.



In lieu of flowers, Hank's family requests memorial contributions be made in his name to the Good Neighbor Fund, PO Box 486, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



