Harold Carl Schiller
Harold Carl Schiller, 50, of New Ipswich, NH, and formerly of Jaffrey, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020.

Harold was born on July 5, 1969, at Ft Bragg, NC, the son of Alraune Schiller, and the late Frederick Schiller. He served his country honorably in the US Navy and later worked with several concrete contractors within the Monadnock Region.

Harold is survived by his mother, Alraune of New Ipswich; his sister Alraune and husband Ruben of Aurora, CO; his brother, Frederick and wife Olga of Killeen, TX, his aunt and uncle, Marion and Dave Dwinell of Idaho and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial services with Military Honors will be conducted at a future date at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.

To share memories, photographs and condolences with Harold's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com



Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 1, 2020.
June 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
