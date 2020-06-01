Harold Carl Schiller, 50, of New Ipswich, NH, and formerly of Jaffrey, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020.
Harold was born on July 5, 1969, at Ft Bragg, NC, the son of Alraune Schiller, and the late Frederick Schiller. He served his country honorably in the US Navy and later worked with several concrete contractors within the Monadnock Region.
Harold is survived by his mother, Alraune of New Ipswich; his sister Alraune and husband Ruben of Aurora, CO; his brother, Frederick and wife Olga of Killeen, TX, his aunt and uncle, Marion and Dave Dwinell of Idaho and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services with Military Honors will be conducted at a future date at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Harold's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
Harold was born on July 5, 1969, at Ft Bragg, NC, the son of Alraune Schiller, and the late Frederick Schiller. He served his country honorably in the US Navy and later worked with several concrete contractors within the Monadnock Region.
Harold is survived by his mother, Alraune of New Ipswich; his sister Alraune and husband Ruben of Aurora, CO; his brother, Frederick and wife Olga of Killeen, TX, his aunt and uncle, Marion and Dave Dwinell of Idaho and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services with Military Honors will be conducted at a future date at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Harold's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 1, 2020.