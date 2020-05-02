Harold J. Robichaud (Major, NH State Police, Retired), 88, Jaffrey, NH died April 29, 2020 at home after a period of declining health surrounded and cared for by loved ones.
He was born in Jaffrey, December 12, 1931, the son of Arthur and Emma Mabel (Bourgoyne) Robichaud. He graduated from Conant High School and the National FBI Academy. Major Robichaud was a member of the New Hampshire State Police for more than 35 years and before that served as a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force from 1951-1955. In 1954 he was named Airman of the Year by the 37th Radio Squadron Mobile.
He was a member of the NHSP Benevolent Association, Hillsboro County Law Enforcement Association previously serving as the Treasurer of their Scholarship Fund Raising, NH Retired State Police Troopers Association and NH Association of Retired Law Enforcement Officers.
He enjoyed flying in his earlier years, learning at Silver Ranch and he continued to visit in his retirement. He retired in Florida for many years, enjoying life and taking cruises with his best friend and companion of over thirty years, Judy. He and Judy came back home to NH when it became difficult to snowbird, to be close to their families. Everyone always knew not to call him at 7pm because Wheel of Fortune was on and that was also a favorite. Nothing better than Vanna and a fresh bowl of popcorn, red wine in hand!
He was predeceased by his son, John B. Robichaud and leaves behind his children: Ann R. Lally and husband, Peter, of Manchester, Donald J. Robichaud and Lori Demma, of Bristol, CT, Darlene R. Johnson and husband, Bob, of Londonderry, Susan R. Watts and husband, Kevin, of High Point, NC, Michelle R. Dunn of Concord, Paul A. Robichaud and Michele Wells, of Manchester, and Denise R. Smith of Epping as well as 11 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and his companion, Judith Devlin of Jaffrey and her children Pamela Bowers Hartland VT, Nancy Devlin-Bishop of Swanzey, Linda James of Kingston, Kenneth Devlin of Swanzey, Patricia Pepin of Dublin, Robert Devlin of Fitzwilliam and her 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
His family will be having a small private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Major Robichaud to the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, Inc. PO Box 107, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Major Robichaud's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
He was born in Jaffrey, December 12, 1931, the son of Arthur and Emma Mabel (Bourgoyne) Robichaud. He graduated from Conant High School and the National FBI Academy. Major Robichaud was a member of the New Hampshire State Police for more than 35 years and before that served as a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force from 1951-1955. In 1954 he was named Airman of the Year by the 37th Radio Squadron Mobile.
He was a member of the NHSP Benevolent Association, Hillsboro County Law Enforcement Association previously serving as the Treasurer of their Scholarship Fund Raising, NH Retired State Police Troopers Association and NH Association of Retired Law Enforcement Officers.
He enjoyed flying in his earlier years, learning at Silver Ranch and he continued to visit in his retirement. He retired in Florida for many years, enjoying life and taking cruises with his best friend and companion of over thirty years, Judy. He and Judy came back home to NH when it became difficult to snowbird, to be close to their families. Everyone always knew not to call him at 7pm because Wheel of Fortune was on and that was also a favorite. Nothing better than Vanna and a fresh bowl of popcorn, red wine in hand!
He was predeceased by his son, John B. Robichaud and leaves behind his children: Ann R. Lally and husband, Peter, of Manchester, Donald J. Robichaud and Lori Demma, of Bristol, CT, Darlene R. Johnson and husband, Bob, of Londonderry, Susan R. Watts and husband, Kevin, of High Point, NC, Michelle R. Dunn of Concord, Paul A. Robichaud and Michele Wells, of Manchester, and Denise R. Smith of Epping as well as 11 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and his companion, Judith Devlin of Jaffrey and her children Pamela Bowers Hartland VT, Nancy Devlin-Bishop of Swanzey, Linda James of Kingston, Kenneth Devlin of Swanzey, Patricia Pepin of Dublin, Robert Devlin of Fitzwilliam and her 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
His family will be having a small private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Major Robichaud to the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, Inc. PO Box 107, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Major Robichaud's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 2, 2020.