Harold S. Barker III passed away peacefully at Pheasant Wood Nursing Home on Feb. 13th 2020 after a long battle with Parkinsons disease. He leaves his wife Grace of 45 years and his stepson Alan Easton both of Greenfield, three grand children, two great grand children two cousins and two nephews. Harold enjoyed watching NASCAR, hunting, fishing, traveling and camping with his family. He served his country proudly for many years. A graveside service is Saturday Nov. 7th at 2pm Greenvale Cemetery, Greenfield.