Harry "Skip" Moss III, 66 died September 3, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston, ME.



He was born August 28, 1953 to Harry Moss, Jr and Nancy (Clough) Deiana in Putnam, CT.



He graduated from Con-Val High School in 1972 and went on to drive tractor trailers cross country for several years before taking a full time position at International/Verso Paper Mill in Jay, ME. Working there for 29 years as an Operator and entertaining everyone with his sarcastic wit and sense of humor.



He was known for his generosity towards his coworkers and family. He loved and talked about Drag Racing, Harley Davidson Motorcycles and Muscle Cars, owning several through the years. He loved his 70's music and was a movie buff as well. He adored his close and extended family. He will be missed.



Harry is survived by his Daughter, Jacqueline Moss, Sisters Dana Coe, Jill Starbird, Ellen Doughty and Cindylou Knowles. His Brothers James Moss and Peter Deiana and many loved Nieces and Nephews who have kept him laughing through the years.



He is predeceased by his parents, Son Joshua Moss and Brother Bruce Deiana.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Poland Baptist Church, Poland, ME from 1-3PM for family and friends.

