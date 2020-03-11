Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hedy Carleu. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hedy Carleu of Peterborough died March 3rd after a period of failing health. Born on February 8, 1926, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, she spent her early years in that beautiful land. In 1939, shortly before World War II, her family moved to Germany. These were not easy years. After the war, Hedy worked for the American occupation troops in Garmisch, Germany, where she lived. In 1953 she traveled to the New World. She was self-supporting, started a business, and helped her younger sister and two brothers to immigrate to the U.S.



In 1960 she met Carl Carleu. They were married in 1962 and spent 20 happy years together in New Jersey and North Carolina, traveling, visiting their families, and making many new friends. After her husband died in 1981, Hedy moved to Peterborough, where she lived until her death.



Hedy was a kind, spirited person who loved animals, quilting, crafts, and cooking and baking for her family and friends.



She will be missed dearly by her sister, brother, the Carleu family, and many friends. A memorial reception will be held later in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations to Monadnock Humane Society (Swanzey NH), Best Friends Animal Society (Kanab UT), or (Memphis TN).

