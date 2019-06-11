Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen A. Burns, 75 of Rindge, NH died peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 after a long illness.



Helen was born in Ipswich, MA on September 19, 1943, daughter of of the late John and Barbara (Claxton) Achramowicz. Helen was a 1961 graduate of Ipswich High School and earned an Associate/Secretarial degree from Lynn Burdett College. She married Richard Burns on August 31, 1963 and together in 1965 they made Rindge their home.



Helen enjoyed Crane's Beach, boating (in her own boat), water skiing, swimming, SHOPPING, hiking and music. Helen especially enjoyed children - her own, her grandchildren (8), her great grandchildren (6), and OPK's (other people's kids). She was a magnet for children and proud to be everyone's "Nanny".



Helen is survived by her husband Richard; her 2 daughters, Stephanie Burns-Leary (Patrick) and Paige Kottke (Stephen) both of Rindge, and a son Richard and his wife Robi from Natick, MA. She is also survived by her siblings: John Achramowicz of Clinton, ME, Susan Achramowicz Messenger of Tucson, AZ and Judith A. Welsh of Tucson, AZ. In addition, Helen leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Sasha Paquin (Gabe), Jared LeBlanc (Kaelyn), James Kottke (Aly), Tim Kottke (Lacey) and Mia Burns and Simona Burns of Natick, MA. Helen also has six nieces and nephews and was predeceased by two grandchildren Stephen and Cassidy.



Abiding by Helen's wishes, there will be no calling hours or formal services at this time.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Helen's name to the Jaffrey Rehab and Nursing Employee Recognition Fund, 20 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Monadnock Adult Care Center, 22 North Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



To share memories, photographs and condolences with Helen's family, please visit her online memorial at

Helen A. Burns, 75 of Rindge, NH died peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 after a long illness.Helen was born in Ipswich, MA on September 19, 1943, daughter of of the late John and Barbara (Claxton) Achramowicz. Helen was a 1961 graduate of Ipswich High School and earned an Associate/Secretarial degree from Lynn Burdett College. She married Richard Burns on August 31, 1963 and together in 1965 they made Rindge their home.Helen enjoyed Crane's Beach, boating (in her own boat), water skiing, swimming, SHOPPING, hiking and music. Helen especially enjoyed children - her own, her grandchildren (8), her great grandchildren (6), and OPK's (other people's kids). She was a magnet for children and proud to be everyone's "Nanny".Helen is survived by her husband Richard; her 2 daughters, Stephanie Burns-Leary (Patrick) and Paige Kottke (Stephen) both of Rindge, and a son Richard and his wife Robi from Natick, MA. She is also survived by her siblings: John Achramowicz of Clinton, ME, Susan Achramowicz Messenger of Tucson, AZ and Judith A. Welsh of Tucson, AZ. In addition, Helen leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Sasha Paquin (Gabe), Jared LeBlanc (Kaelyn), James Kottke (Aly), Tim Kottke (Lacey) and Mia Burns and Simona Burns of Natick, MA. Helen also has six nieces and nephews and was predeceased by two grandchildren Stephen and Cassidy.Abiding by Helen's wishes, there will be no calling hours or formal services at this time.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Helen's name to the Jaffrey Rehab and Nursing Employee Recognition Fund, 20 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Monadnock Adult Care Center, 22 North Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.To share memories, photographs and condolences with Helen's family, please visit her online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on June 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close