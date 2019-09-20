Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hellyn S. Egan. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Send Flowers Obituary

Hellyn S. Egan, 86, died on September 20, 2019 at Elliot Hospital, Manchester, NH.







Hellyn was born on December 6, 1932 and was a lifelong resident of Wilton, NH. Hellyn was raised by Finnish immigrant grandparents that instilled a work ethic second to none. She was so very proud of her Finnish heritage and Hellyn epitomized "Sisu", to Finnish people, Sisu has a mystical, almost magical meaning. Sisu is a unique Finnish concept. It is a Finnish term that can be roughly translated as strength of will, determination, perseverance, and acting rationally in the face of adversity. Sisu is not momentary courage, but the ability to sustain that courage. It defines the Finnish people and their character. It stands for the philosophy that what must be done will be done.







Hellyn overcame many challenges early in life only to go on and become successful in business. For fifty years she owned and operated a hair salon in Wilton, also created, owned and operated The Dog House in Milford, with her family for the last 38 years. The Dog House was her pride and joy, as she so enjoyed working, visiting with long term customers and participating in daily operations, until as recently as a week ago. Hellyn is survived by her son, Thomas M. Egan, Daughter Bridget E. Egan-Cardin, Son-in-law Steven P. Cardin and Grandson, Cooper E. Cardin.



Hellyn, was a private, hardworking and humble woman. Over her life time she shared with very few that she was a 45 year stage four cancer survivor. Her family would like to thank her physicians at Elliot Hospital, Dr. Cyril Powel Smith, MD (retired), Dr. Charles Leutzinger, MD (retired), Dr. Hetal Dave, MD and Dr. Robert Lavery, MD for over four decades of good health. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Hellyn's name to the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation, Bedford Commons, 701 Riverway Place, Building 7, Bedford, NH 03110-9930, to benefit the new Elliot Health System Regional Cancer Center, currently under construction.



Funeral services will be Private. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to

