Herbert Kimball Faulkner II, known as "Kim," 89, died April 25, 2020 in Peterborough, N.H. after a long and interesting life. Born on November 2, 1930, he was first of the seven children of Dr. James and Mary Faulkner of Brookline, Massachusetts. Kim attended The Park School, Shady Hill School, Dublin School (during the war years), and Milton Academy. After graduating from Harvard College in 1952, he spent two years in the U.S. Army in Germany before earning his MBA in 1958 at the University of Virginia.



In 1959 he married Nancy Walker of Plainfield, New Jersey. They raised three daughters in Brookline. Kim worked in Boston as a loan officer at the former New England Merchants Bank and then became a business consultant to small companies, bringing financial order to intriguing technological endeavors. Kim was a dedicated supporter of women's equality and reproductive rights. He first volunteered for Planned Parenthood as a 12-year-old, stuffing envelopes. Later, he served on the boards of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts and Planned Parenthood Federation of America. He volunteered as an escort for many years at the Brookline clinic.



Kim was passionate about walking, cross-country skiing, tree identification, splitting firewood, maintaining trails and scouting old roads. He felled many a tree for friends and neighbors. Kim embraced land conservation and was an active steward of his family's forestland in Stoddard, N.H. He enjoyed sailing and camping off the coast of Maine, inventive carpentry, ropes and knots, and internal combustion engines. Not one for movies or TV, he took great pleasure in reading - from science and economics journals to the humor of E.B. White, Mark Twain and Pogo.



His love of words could be heard in quips, irreverent asides, and creative invective. Kim practiced old fashioned living, preferring cast iron pans, wood heat, bow ties, wool, canvas, and the tools and techniques of 19 th century ingenuity. He appreciated hearty women, firm handshakes, dogs, horses, and complex math puzzles. Kim kept his knives and axes sharp, his whisky shelf well-stocked, and his extensive woodpiles impeccably straight. In 2013 Kim and Nancy moved to RiverMead, a retirement community in Peterborough, N.H. He enjoyed exploring the surrounding woods and trails and was often captured on wildlife cameras sporting his signature red felt hat. At times tempestuous, he also practiced old school manners, retaining a certain gallantry and charm to his last days.



Kim is survived by Nancy, his wife of 61 years, three daughters: Emily Faulkner and her partner Jerry LeClaire (Sandpoint, Idaho), Anne Faulkner and husband Robert King (Keene, N.H.), and Abigail Faulkner and husband Hobart Guion (East Montpelier, Vermont). Also surviving: grandchildren Virginia and Ellen Faulkner-Monks, Carolina ("Nina") and Benjamin King, and Henry and Eliza Guion. Kim leaves four siblings: Elise Jones, Charles Faulkner, Rosemary Faulkner, and Henry Faulkner. His brother Andrew Faulkner and his sister Emily Stevens predeceased him.



Kim's family extends their deepest thanks to the Health Center staff at RiverMead for their excellent care and loving kindness. A celebration of his life will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. Photo by Susan Wilson.



The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH.

