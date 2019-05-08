Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert W. Burk, 68, of Jaffrey passed peacefully on May 5, 2019 at Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough, NH.



Herb was born on March 20, 1951 in Fuerstenbruck, Germany, to Herbert F. Burk and Gunda Kamm Burk. He was raised in Germany as an Air Force brat, moving to Virginia as a young adult.



Herb met his future wife, Patricia (Dunbar), in Germany where she was visiting family. They were married in Virginia on September 21, 1974. They lived in Mesa, Arizona for over 10 years, before moving to New Hampshire in 1984.



While in Arizona, Herb served with the Highway Patrol, before taking a position as an auditor with Norwest Bank. His transfer to the Nashua, NH office brought them to Jaffrey, where they were welcomed by Patti's family, and Herb's new family.



Herb left Norwest to become an Assistant Manager at the Rindge Wal-Mart, and later the Amherst Wal-Mart, where he made countless friends, many of whom are still friends today.



After retiring from Wal-Mart, he went to work for Community Transportation in Jaffrey, transporting students to special events. He was most proud of transporting the Conant Boys Basketball and Baseball teams to their events. Upon his falling ill, the boys' basketball team presented Herb with a caricature collage of all the players, then dedicated the season to him. They went on to win the state championship.



Herb was an avid history buff, and if he was watching TV, he was watching a WWII movie.



Herb is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Patricia Burk, his sister, Evelyn Gordon of Mesa, Arizona, nephews Michael and Christopher of Arizona, sister-in-law Gloria Mason and her husband Rock of Rindge, nephews Jacob and Scott Mason of Austin, TX, sister-in-law Maryjane Barrett and her partner Danny Vaillancourt of Rindge, Nephew Scott Barrett and his wife Caroline of Derry, his great nieces, Jessica, Chelsea and MacKenzie Barrett and brother-in-law Edward Dunbar and his wife Janet of Derry.



He was predeceased by his parents and his nephews Richard Mason and Sean Dunbar.



SERVICES: A visiting hour will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be held privately.



In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting donations be made to the Monadnock Adult Care Center, 22 North Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452 or Pheasant Wood Nursing Center, Activities Fund, 50 Pheasant Road, Peterborough, NH 03458.

