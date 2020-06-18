Hobart Thomas "Hobie" Harmon, 79, passed away on June 9, 2020 in Keene, NH after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and melanoma. Born on September 5, 1940 in Albany, NY, Hobie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.A graduate of Canton High School, Hobie grew up primarily in the Easton, MA area, spending summers on Long Sands Beach in York, Maine, in the cottages his grandfather built in 1900. He attended the University of Massachusetts, was in the Navy Air Reserve, and worked in diverse fields during his career, including the engineering department at Webster Valve in Franklin, NH, as well as for Batesville Casket Company, The Chaucer Group, and Simplex. He also served as a volunteer firefighter in Hill and Jaffrey and sang in church choirs, even touring in Europe with All Saints Parish of Peterborough. He loved his family, his cats, his aquariums, and time spent body-surfing the waves at Long Sands.He was predeceased by many loved ones, including his precious grandson Matthew Thomas Harmon, parents Nathanial Palmer Harmon and Lois Lutz, beloved oldest brother Bill Harmon, and his brothers Nat Harmon and Chris Lutz.Hobie's survivors include his wife of 26 years, Sally Harmon; his daughters, Lori Harmon Gebo and her partner Joe Daigle, Lisa Harmon Damon and her husband Brian, and their mother Linda Harmon Trudelle; his daughter Jennifer Lynn Saunders and her fiancé Gregory Stone; grandson Chris Burdett, granddaughters Sarah Leclair Stout and husband Chris, Erin Gebo-Ancharaz and husband Sachin, and Katherine Ruth Mahoney, as well as his siblings David Harmon, Wendy MacDonald, and Holly Chick, and their families.A celebration of Hobie's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to a charity close to Hobie's heart, Kitty Rescue and Adoption, PO Box 468, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446, or to the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, PO Box 107, Jaffrey, NH 03452; and please take a moment to notice the little things today -- whether a hummingbird in flight or that instant before a wave crests -- to honor Hobie.