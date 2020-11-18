1/1
Ian R.F. Bishop
1984 - 2020
Ian R. F. Bishop, 36, of Peterborough passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Palliative and Hospice facility adjacent to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH after a courageously fought battle with leukemia.

Ian is survived by his fiancée, Lydia Burleigh; his parents, Jacqueline Bishop of Beaver Dam, WI and Russ and Danielle Bishop of Peterborough; his sister, Ashleigh Bishop; an extended family of loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins; and a large number of very dear friends .

Born in Berlin, Germany on October 4, 1984, Ian spent his formative years in Beaver Dam, WI and Henniker, NH. As a youth, Ian loved all sports, competing in ice hockey, baseball, basketball and soccer and later, in high school, football. His true athletic passion, though, was snowboarding, which he pursued right up until recently. A 2004 graduate of John Stark Regional High School, he enlisted in the US Army following graduation and served as an infantryman during his two tours of duty in Iraq.

After settling in Peterborough, Ian enjoyed a very happy life with Lydia and her two daughters, Willow and Nora. He was an avid reader, gamer and cinephile (particularly the sci-fi and fantasy genres); a sports enthusiast and an evolving culinary artist. He was a proud member of the Harlow's community in Peterborough, where he enjoyed not just very fulfilling employment but a genuine sense of fellowship and goodwill, as well. He was overwhelmed by the support he received from so many individuals and organizations, including Harlow's Pub, Monadnock Community Hospital and Carlisle Wide Plank Flooring, in the 15 months since his acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis.

A graveside service, with full military honors, will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sand Hill Road, Peterborough, on Saturday November 21st at 11:00am. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and face coverings will be required.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ian's name to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, DHMC, Lebanon, NH. Ian felt profound gratitude and appreciation for those who treated and tended to him during his stays there.

To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jellison Funeral Home
25 Concord Street
Peterborough, NH 03458
(603) 924-3511
Memories & Condolences

November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
