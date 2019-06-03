Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

- Ian Springfield, 50, of Keene died peacefully on June 1, 2019 in his home after a lengthy illness. Ian was born in Peterborough on December 26, 1968, son of Martha (Trainer) Springfield and the late Ronald Springfield.



Ian graduated from Conant High School in 1987 where he excelled as a 3-sport athlete and was named Athlete of the Year his Senior season. Ian had many fond memories of his time at Conant. After graduation, Ian attended Florida Southern University before working in the Restaurant industry in Florida and New Hampshire. Ian also volunteered as a mentor at Community Strategies in Keene, NH.



Ian loved music, sports and watching his favorite sitcoms.



Ian had an infectious laugh, a warm heart, outgoing personality and witty sense of humor that touched many people throughout his life.



Ian is survived by his loving family and many friends. Ian was brother to Dana Springfield, David Springfield, Karen Springfield and Marni Springfield; Uncle to Brooke Springfield, Devin Springfield, Abby Springfield, Madison Springfield, Maddy Gallo, Anwyn Springfield, Peyton Springfield and Ava Springfield. Ian handled the adversity dealt him with courage and grace. We will miss him and always remember how brave he was.



On Friday, June 7, 2019 a Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM in the United Church of Jaffrey, 54 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452. A celebration of Ian's life will immediately follow the service in the Mildred Cutter Hall at the United Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at



To share memories or condolences with Ian's family, please visit his permanent online memorial at

