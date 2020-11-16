Ingrid E. Hintsala, 98, resident of New Ipswich, NH died peacefully after a period of declining health on November 12, 2020 at the Pheasantwood Nursing Center, Peterborough, NH.
She was born on September 10, 1922 in New Ipswich, NH, daughter of the late Eino and Femmie (Hermanson) Somero.
Ingrid was raised and educated in New Ipswich and graduated from Appleton Academy. Ingrid married Reuben Seppanen in 1956 and they were together until his passing in 1977.
She worked as an Executive Secretary for most of her working life both for General Electric and later Seppala and Aho Construction in New Ipswich.
Ingrid married Arne Hintsala in 1986 and they lived in Negaunee, MI. They enjoyed taking trips around the country and especially enjoyed their last trip to Hawaii.
Arnie died in March of 1997. Ingrid then returned to NH to be closer to her siblings and family in New Ipswich.
In addition to her parents and her two husbands, Ingrid was preceded in death by her siblings: Mildred Henault, Irvin (Natalie) Somero, Bill (Elaine) Somero, Arthur Somero, Edwin Somero, and Glendon Somero, and her sister-in-law Miriam Somero.
Survivors include her stepchildren; Dale (Ann) Hintsala of Hibbing, MN, Dan (Marty) Hintsala of Negaunee, MI, Diana Johnson of Marquette, MI, Shirley Hintsala of Negaunee, MI, Leona Hintsala also of Marquette, MI and numerous grandchildren. Her brothers, Raymond Somero, and Earl (Maria) Somero of New Ipswich, NH, her brother-in-law, Ben Henault and sister-in-law Tanya Somero, several nieces and nephews and a host of brothers and sisters in faith.
SERVICES: A calling hour will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11:00 AM - to 12:00 PM in the Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church, 34 Beechwood Road, New Ipswich, NH. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in the family plot at Central Cemetery, New Ipswich, NH.
