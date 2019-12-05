Irene A. Thibault, 83 of Peterborough, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, at Monadnock Community Hospital on December 5, 2019. She was born in Fitchburg, MA on March 25, 1936, the daughter of Harold and Laura (Ferguson) Ewen.
Irene was raised in Fitchburg, MA and attended Fitchburg High School. After attending nursing school at Burbank Hospital she obtained her nursing license and worked briefly as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Shortly thereafter, she married Joseph R. Thibault on May 3, 1959 and moved to Peterborough that same year.
Irene was a proud long-time member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was an avid genealogist. She was known to spend hours at libraries, cemeteries and the NH State Archives to chase the heritage of friends and family. She was a member of the Union Congregational Church in Peterborough for many years. She never missed a sporting event as a mother and a grandmother and was a fan of all New England sports teams.
Irene is survived by her son Paul Thibault, and his wife Julie, and her two grandchildren, Ryan Thibault and Rebecca Thibault, all of Peterborough. She was predeceased by her husband and her brother James Ewen.
Burial will take place in the spring where she will be buried alongside her husband at Pine Hill Cemetery, Peterborough.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irene's memory to Peterborough Fire Rescue, PO Box 244, Peterborough, NH 03458.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Dec. 10, 2019