Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary





Irene was raised in Fitchburg, MA and attended Fitchburg High School. After attending nursing school at Burbank Hospital she obtained her nursing license and worked briefly as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Shortly thereafter, she married Joseph R. Thibault on May 3, 1959 and moved to Peterborough that same year.



Irene was a proud long-time member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was an avid genealogist. She was known to spend hours at libraries, cemeteries and the NH State Archives to chase the heritage of friends and family. She was a member of the Union Congregational Church in Peterborough for many years. She never missed a sporting event as a mother and a grandmother and was a fan of all New England sports teams.



Irene is survived by her son Paul Thibault, and his wife Julie, and her two grandchildren, Ryan Thibault and Rebecca Thibault, all of Peterborough. She was predeceased by her husband and her brother James Ewen.



Burial will take place in the spring where she will be buried alongside her husband at Pine Hill Cemetery, Peterborough.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irene's memory to Peterborough Fire Rescue, PO Box 244, Peterborough, NH 03458.



To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit

Irene A. Thibault, 83 of Peterborough, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, at Monadnock Community Hospital on December 5, 2019. She was born in Fitchburg, MA on March 25, 1936, the daughter of Harold and Laura (Ferguson) Ewen.Irene was raised in Fitchburg, MA and attended Fitchburg High School. After attending nursing school at Burbank Hospital she obtained her nursing license and worked briefly as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Shortly thereafter, she married Joseph R. Thibault on May 3, 1959 and moved to Peterborough that same year.Irene was a proud long-time member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was an avid genealogist. She was known to spend hours at libraries, cemeteries and the NH State Archives to chase the heritage of friends and family. She was a member of the Union Congregational Church in Peterborough for many years. She never missed a sporting event as a mother and a grandmother and was a fan of all New England sports teams.Irene is survived by her son Paul Thibault, and his wife Julie, and her two grandchildren, Ryan Thibault and Rebecca Thibault, all of Peterborough. She was predeceased by her husband and her brother James Ewen.Burial will take place in the spring where she will be buried alongside her husband at Pine Hill Cemetery, Peterborough.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irene's memory to Peterborough Fire Rescue, PO Box 244, Peterborough, NH 03458.To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Dec. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close