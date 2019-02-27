Jacqueline A. Burrows, 75, of Jaffrey, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was at home, surrounded by her husband of 49 years, David Burrows, her sons: Edward Burrows and his partner Andra Thayer, and Dennis Rourke.
She was born on July 20, 1943 in Gardner Maine, the daughter of Harlan and Dorothy (McArthur) Allen, and grew up in Framingham, MA, before moving to California and then back to NH where she resided since 1982.
Per Jackie's wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 28, 2019