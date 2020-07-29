1/
James A. Bertram
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Alvin Bertram, 92, of New Ipswich, NH passed from this life to eternity on Sunday July 26, 2020 after a brief period of failing health.

Born in Bethesda, KY on November 11, 1927 to Leslie and Cora (Lester) Bertram, Mr. Bertram attended local schools. His mother passed away when he was seven years old and after some time he lived with his older sister Eva and her husband. He called Eva his second mother.

He married Elma Suvanto on July 26, 1950 in Waukegan, IL. He passed away on their 70th wedding anniversary. After marriage they lived in Chicago for a short time before moving to Ironwood, MI where they raised their family.

He was employed at Kraft Foods in Chicago, IL where he first met Elma. In Ironwood, MI he also worked in an iron mine, construction, and a painter for the Ironwood Area Schools. After retirement James and Elma moved to Florida for a few years and then to New Ipswich, NH.

He was a member of the Apostolic Lutheran Church where he heard the Word of God and was given a day of repentance and faith. He appreciated God's grace given him and the love and care of fellow Christians. He loved his wife and family, gardening, and making firewood.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Elma Bertram of New Ipswich, NH; his children Gary (Cheryl) of New Ipswich, Brian of Cedar Rapids, IA, Janis (William) Seppala of New Ipswich, Dean (Martha) of New Ipswich, Jeffrey (Marla) of New Ipswich, Marlon (Betsy) of New Ipswich, and Kerri of New Ipswich and 45 grandchildren and 66 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a half sister Mary as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Hubert, William, Roy, Eva, Brady, A.D., Rose, and Ruth.

All services will be held at the Apostolic Lutheran Church, 117 Goen Road, New Ipswich, NH. Visitation will be on Friday, July 31 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. A funeral service will be held the same day at 4:00 pm. Burial will follow at Smithville Cemetery in New Ipswich.

To share memories, photographs and condolences with Mr. Bertram's family please visit www.cournoyerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Apostolic Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Apostolic Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Burial
Smithville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved