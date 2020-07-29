James Alvin Bertram, 92, of New Ipswich, NH passed from this life to eternity on Sunday July 26, 2020 after a brief period of failing health.
Born in Bethesda, KY on November 11, 1927 to Leslie and Cora (Lester) Bertram, Mr. Bertram attended local schools. His mother passed away when he was seven years old and after some time he lived with his older sister Eva and her husband. He called Eva his second mother.
He married Elma Suvanto on July 26, 1950 in Waukegan, IL. He passed away on their 70th wedding anniversary. After marriage they lived in Chicago for a short time before moving to Ironwood, MI where they raised their family.
He was employed at Kraft Foods in Chicago, IL where he first met Elma. In Ironwood, MI he also worked in an iron mine, construction, and a painter for the Ironwood Area Schools. After retirement James and Elma moved to Florida for a few years and then to New Ipswich, NH.
He was a member of the Apostolic Lutheran Church where he heard the Word of God and was given a day of repentance and faith. He appreciated God's grace given him and the love and care of fellow Christians. He loved his wife and family, gardening, and making firewood.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Elma Bertram of New Ipswich, NH; his children Gary (Cheryl) of New Ipswich, Brian of Cedar Rapids, IA, Janis (William) Seppala of New Ipswich, Dean (Martha) of New Ipswich, Jeffrey (Marla) of New Ipswich, Marlon (Betsy) of New Ipswich, and Kerri of New Ipswich and 45 grandchildren and 66 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a half sister Mary as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Hubert, William, Roy, Eva, Brady, A.D., Rose, and Ruth.
All services will be held at the Apostolic Lutheran Church, 117 Goen Road, New Ipswich, NH. Visitation will be on Friday, July 31 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. A funeral service will be held the same day at 4:00 pm. Burial will follow at Smithville Cemetery in New Ipswich.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Mr. Bertram's family please visit www.cournoyerfh.com