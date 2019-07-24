Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saint Patrick Church 89 Main Street Jaffrey , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James C. 'Jim' Devlin, 68, of Tega Cay, SC and formerly of Jaffrey, died peacefully on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at the Impasse Health Center in Palm Harbor, Florida, after a brief illness.



He was born on March 21, 1951 in Peterborough, NH, son of the late Francis and Regina (Quirk) Devlin. Jim graduated with the class of 1969 from Conant High School in Jaffrey and attended Curry College before becoming a Master Plumber and joining his family at Evans & Devlin Plumbing. He eventually sold the business to Sangermano Oil in 1987 and joined his cousin and worked at Devlin & Son Plumbing until he retired in 2013.



Although Jim eventually lived in South Carolina and Florida, he never viewed them as his home. Jaffrey always held that title. Jim was a communicant of St. Patrick Church in Jaffrey and had served as an altar boy for many years. He was extremely proud of his 35 years as a member of the Jaffrey Fire Department, carrying on a family tradition of 4 generations of public service with the organization. Jim was an avid deer hunter and could often be seen on Dublin Lake and Silver Lake fishing from his canoe. In his youth he was an excellent water skier. He had travelled throughout the U.S. and enjoyed reading, especially Irish literature and history. He was a dedicated fan of all 4 major Boston sports teams, but the Red Sox and Patriots often vied for being his #1 team. He always enjoyed a good laugh and will be remembered for his stories and sense of humor, and he loved his beagles, Tonto, Gonzo and Fud, and Max the super Shitzu.



Jim had been married to Anna Jean Symonowicz for more than 24 years and faithfully stayed by her side through all of her health challenges. She died earlier on February 21, 2001. His brother, Joseph E. Devlin also predeceased him on May 7, 2007.



He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Cheney of Tega Cay, SC; his 2 sons, Samuel Devlin of Phoenix, AZ and Dr. Shawn Devlin of Big Fork, MT; his 7 grandchildren; his brother, John Devlin of Dublin, NH; his sister, Jane Devlin of Denver, Colorado, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Abiding by his wishes, there will be no calling hours.



Family and friends are warmly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00am in Saint Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at Saint Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey.



In lieu of flowers, Jim requested memorial contributions be made in his name to the Jaffrey Fire Department Equipment Fund, 138 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the .



To share memories, photographs and condolences with Jim's family, please visit his permanent online memorial at

