James Rodrigues, 63, of Antrim, NH recently died unexpectedly.
Jim was raised in Oakland, California, the son of Mercy and James Rodrigues and sister of Linda. After leaving Oakland, he spent time in Yosemite, where he was a founding member of the Hells Angels of the Wilderness while working for the Yosemite cross-country ski school. In the mid 1980s, Jim moved to the Monadnock region.
Jim was a dedicated member of the Nordic ski community, both locally and nationally. His passion for everything Nordic was expressed through his years as a coach, mentor, FIS technical delegate, official, trail designer and builder. Jim served as an FIS technical delegate in locations from New Hampshire to Japan. He received numerous awards, including the 2018 Ski NH Al Merrill Award and the Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association Service Award. Jim donated countless hours to organizations and ski teams throughout New England: he helped at all levels from grooming to training, and mentored countless individuals over the years. The many high school athletes he coached will remember him for his constant support and encouragement.
The ski trails Jim designed on his property in Antrim, affectionately named 'Taco Acres,' were great to ski but his real legacy to the Nordic community in the Monadnock region was his creation of the "Super K,11 a loop of lit trails with snowmaking at Temple Mountain Ski Area in the late 1980s that attracted skiers and racers from near and far. It was ahead of its time and was a testament to Jim's vision for the sport. He firmly believed when you did something, you did it right the first time.
Jim leaves behind his former wife Dana, stepdaughter Shelby, and countless friends from around the region and his many travels. Jim could always be counted on to share good food (especially if it was spicy), good R&B music, and a cold beer with his many friends. He will be missed by so many, from New Hampshire to California - and beyond. His sense of humor, passion for life, and insistence that things always be done right the first time will stay forever with those who shared their lives with Jim.
Contributions in the memory of Jim can be made to https://nensa.net/giving/donate/ or checks may be mailed to payable to NENSA.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 17, 2020