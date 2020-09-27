1/1
Jane F. Garry
1933 - 2020
Jane F. Garry, 87, of Hancock, N.H. passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 at the Genesis Health Care Facility in Keene NH.

Jane was born in New York on May 05, 1933 and was raised in Cohoes, New York, where she attended public schools. Jane graduated, as a Registered Nurse, from Fordham Hospital School of Nursing in New York City. She continued her education earning a Bachelor's degree in Public Health Nursing from the University of Michigan and Master's degree in Public Administration from the State University of New York.

Throughout her career, Jane worked in community nursing, hospital nursing administration and education. Her career included 11 years with the New York State Department of Health, leading to her position as Associate Director of the Division of Epidemiology, handling programs to control chronic and infectious diseases. In this position, she also was tasked with promoting occupational and environmental health and directing programs in ambulatory and rural health care.

She continued her community nursing when she moved to NH as the Administrator of the Keene Visiting Nurse Association, followed by her work as Executive Director of the Keene based Home Health Care & Community Services until her retirement in1987.

Jane enjoyed retirement life in the Monadnock region, building a home in Hancock, NH with her two friends, Shirley M. Kane and Lynn C. Frank. Jane loved her animals and enjoyed the many household pets, especially her most recent beloved dog "Charlie".

Jane is survived, and dearly missed, by her longtime friend Shirley M. Kane of Hancock. Her dear friend Lynn Frank pre-deceased her in 2019.

She will be buried privately in Albany, New York. There will be no calling hours.

To share a memory, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
