Jane H. Kincaid
1942 - 2020
Jane H. (Viitanen) Kincaid, 77, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH after a brief illness.

Jane was born on September 23, 1942 in Fitchburg, Mass., daughter of the late Unto and Hilja (Koivula) Viitanen. A graduate of Appleton Academy, Jane spent the majority of her life in New Ipswich, moving to Hudson, Florida in recent years, however coming back every summer to be with friends and family.

She was married to Robert L. Kincaid for 52 years, raising three children, Kevin, Denise and Brenda. When her children were younger, she was involved in many local organizations such as the PTA. After moving to Florida, she volunteered at the Café at Cares, attended Christian women events at Word of Life in New Port Richey, FL and belonged to the Red Hat Society and Finnish-American Club.

Jane retired from the Post Office and had an opportunity to travel to many places, highlighted by her trip last year to Israel which was one of her dreams. She loved exploring her Finnish heritage at Saima Park, spending weekends going to various yard sales and kayaking on Thompson Lake in Oxford, Maine. A strong Christian, Jane had a love of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Kincaid and Tess, of Portland, Maine; her daughters Denise Coll and her husband, Bruce, of Rindge, NH and Brenda Beckmann and her husband, Neil, of New Ipswich; seven grandchildren, Brian Desmarais and his wife Katie, Andrew Desmarais and his wife, Brittni, Eric Beckmann and his wife, Krystle, Joshua Beckmann and Chad Beckmann, Adam Coll and his wife, Whitney, and Erin Coll; six great grandchildren, Ashlyn and Zeke Beckman, Elaina and Carson Desmarais, Xander and Xoey Coll. Her seventh great grandchild is due in July.

A private memorial service will be held, and she will be laid to rest with her husband at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, MA.

To share memories, photographs and condolences with Jane's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
