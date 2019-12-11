Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Janet ("Jan") Ray-Thompson, 58, of Fitzwilliam, NH died on December 10, 2019 at her home, with loving family supporting her through a 4-year battle with 2 different cancers. She was born on November 9, 1961, daughter of Donald and Lois (Blaisdell) Ray.



Jan was born and raised in Gardner, MA, and graduated from GHS in 1979 and then Boston University in 1983. She lived in Wilbraham, MA for 2 years before moving to NH when the Farnum Rehab Center opened in 1986. She lived in Acworth, Troy and then settled in Fitzwilliam in 1996.



Jan loved being an Occupational Therapist for over 35 years, first at Berkshire Rehab at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MA, and then Cheshire Medical Center / Farnum Rehab as well as in the public schools and at Home Health Care and Hospice of Keene. When not working, volunteering in the community or raising her children, she could be found teaming up with Barry, her husband, her love, her person, with many home projects, including digging out a cellar, re-siding the house and rebuilding a garage, to name a few. They even built from-scratch a little camper! She also spent time camping, sewing, quilting and flower gardening. They participated in the Gardner for 27 years and began the Keene event in the 90's. The Red Sox, pets and home have always been important to her, as well. They were also lucky enough to be able to travel together and with groups of friends and family, a special joy.



One of the greatest privileges God can grant, Jan always felt, was to be a Mom, and later a Grammy. After mentoring her own through school, and they were off on their own, she "adopted" the Sunday School kids to get her regular Kid Fix. First active in the Richmond Community Church, and then at the Rindge UCC for the past 7 years. Jan has served on many committees, fundraisers and community service projects. Jan's and Barry's faith is very important to them, and they tried to use that to help them through tough times and also used her love of God to help educate the young folks to be good people.



In addition to her parents and her loving, devoted, husband Barry, all of Fitzwilliam, survivors include her two sons, Andrew (Andy) Crawford of Swanzey and Benjamin (Ben) Crawford and his wife Katelyn of Guilford, NH. Additionally, grandsons Wyatt and Clay, her brother Phil Ray and his wife Cindi of Winchendon, MA and her former husband, David Crawford of Ludlow, MA.



A send-off celebration will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the First Congregational Church of Rindge, 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge, NH 03461. Rev. David Jadlocki, Pastor, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Jan's name to the Youth Programs at the First Congregational Church of Rindge.



