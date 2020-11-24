1/1
Janice M. Aborn
Janice M. Aborn, age 93 of Hancock, NH passed away peacefully at Monadnock Community Hospital on November 16, 2020. She was born in Rumford, ME on January 14, 1927, the daughter of James and Amalia (Rumazza) Murphy.

Also raised in Rumford, she later attended Boston University where she graduated with a B.S. in Physical Education.

Her passions were playing golf and poker, both of which she excelled at. Her favorite golf club was The Shattuck, where she enjoyed a great day on the course as well as afterward at the 19th hole. Janice will be lovingly remembered for her deep and fierce love for family, her humor and the ability to give spot-on advice in a way that made the most complicated quandaries seem simple. She will be dearly missed.

Janice was predeceased by her husband Norman and son Peter.

Janice is survived by her son Richard and his wife, Ingrid. Her son Douglas and his wife, Keryl. Five grandchildren, Sarah, Jason, Tomasso, Meghan, and Francesca. Three great-grandchildren Desmond, Maxwell, and Annabel. Fourteen nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janice's name to The American Diabetes Association.

To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
