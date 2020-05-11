Jason Harry Goddard, 27, formerly of New Ipswich and Rindge, passed away at his home on March 30, 2020. Jason was born in Leominster, Ma on Dec. 24, 1992, the son of Albert and Linda (Warnke) Goddard of New Ipswich.
Jason was baptized and confirmed in the Apostolic Lutheran Church in New Ipswich. He attended elementary school in New Ipswich and graduated from Penn Foster High School (homeschool). Jason worked in the construction field for several local companies and also was self employed. He was currently employed by Skil-Crete of Seguin, Texas.
Jason married Mariah Ojala on June 20, 2015. Jason is survived by his wife, Mariah (Ojala) Goddard of New Ipswich, his parents, Albert and Linda (Warnke) Goddard of New Ipswich, his paternal grandfather, Roland Goddard of Rindge, eight brothers: Gary (PollySue) Goddard of Chassell, MI, Ricky (Angie) Goddard of Kennewick, WA, Randy (Marcy) Goddard and Ryan (Linda) Goddard of Greer, SC, Rodney (Natalie) Goddard of Wasilla, AK, Travis (Danielle) Goddard of Fitzwilliam,NH, Mark (Krystal) Goddard of Campobello, SC and Joshua (Dallas) Goddard of Jaffrey, NH, four sisters: Tammy (Amos) Hannu and Lori (Troy) Matson of New Ipswich, Kara (Darren) Coponen of Atlantic Mine, MI, and Jenna (Caleb) Olson of Greenville, NH. Also in-laws: Warren and Mellisa Ojala, brothers-in law: Rylan (Mary), Larsen (Sarita) Palmer (Lillian), Haddyn and Heath Ojala, sister-in-laws: Sylvia, Estrid and Malin Ojala, 39 Nephews, 38 Nieces, 3 Great Nephews, 2 Great Nieces and many other relatives and friends.
Jason had a special love for all of the children. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him dearly. We leave him in God"s care. The funeral was private due to current conditions and burial was at Smithville Cemetery in New Ipswich. The Cournoyer Funeral Home assisted the family. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit cournoyerfh.com.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 11, 2020.