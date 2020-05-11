Jason Harry Goddard
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason Harry Goddard, 27, formerly of New Ipswich and Rindge, passed away at his home on March 30, 2020. Jason was born in Leominster, Ma on Dec. 24, 1992, the son of Albert and Linda (Warnke) Goddard of New Ipswich.

Jason was baptized and confirmed in the Apostolic Lutheran Church in New Ipswich. He attended elementary school in New Ipswich and graduated from Penn Foster High School (homeschool). Jason worked in the construction field for several local companies and also was self employed. He was currently employed by Skil-Crete of Seguin, Texas.

Jason married Mariah Ojala on June 20, 2015. Jason is survived by his wife, Mariah (Ojala) Goddard of New Ipswich, his parents, Albert and Linda (Warnke) Goddard of New Ipswich, his paternal grandfather, Roland Goddard of Rindge, eight brothers: Gary (PollySue) Goddard of Chassell, MI, Ricky (Angie) Goddard of Kennewick, WA, Randy (Marcy) Goddard and Ryan (Linda) Goddard of Greer, SC, Rodney (Natalie) Goddard of Wasilla, AK, Travis (Danielle) Goddard of Fitzwilliam,NH, Mark (Krystal) Goddard of Campobello, SC and Joshua (Dallas) Goddard of Jaffrey, NH, four sisters: Tammy (Amos) Hannu and Lori (Troy) Matson of New Ipswich, Kara (Darren) Coponen of Atlantic Mine, MI, and Jenna (Caleb) Olson of Greenville, NH. Also in-laws: Warren and Mellisa Ojala, brothers-in law: Rylan (Mary), Larsen (Sarita) Palmer (Lillian), Haddyn and Heath Ojala, sister-in-laws: Sylvia, Estrid and Malin Ojala, 39 Nephews, 38 Nieces, 3 Great Nephews, 2 Great Nieces and many other relatives and friends.

Jason had a special love for all of the children. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him dearly. We leave him in God"s care. The funeral was private due to current conditions and burial was at Smithville Cemetery in New Ipswich. The Cournoyer Funeral Home assisted the family. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit cournoyerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved