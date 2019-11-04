Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason W. Beam. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Send Flowers Obituary





Jason was a devoted father to his sons, a doting husband, a committed son to his parents, a big hearted brother, the fun and crazy uncle, a cherished family member of a large family, and a friend to many.



Jason was ingenious with many interests, including aquaponics, music, cars, professional wrestling, martial arts, and day trading. He loved to show off his scale wrestling ring in the "dojo". He and Jimmy spent many fun hours working on wrestling moves and gimmicks!



Jason worked for the local phone company for almost twenty years, he was dedicated to fixing customers' problems and making sure they had an optimal service experience. He was fortunate to retire from the phone company a year ago to pursue his passion of opening an aquaculture farm, neighbors never knew what to expect to see him building in the backyard!!



He was a strong and amazing presence, and he shall be deeply missed by many. Remember the good times is all we ask of you now.



He is survived by his son, James P. Beam, of Antrim, NH, his wife, Julie L. Patten, of Antrim, NH, his parents, Calvin and Evelyn "Sue" Beam of Wilton, NH, his brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Jean Beam of Lowville, NY, his brother, Craig Beam, of Bennington, NH, his mother-in-law, Deborah Patten, of Boston, MA, many nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his best friend, Michael "Dibbs" Dibble. He also leaves behind his dog, his rabbit, and about a dozen koi fish.



Memorial visiting hours will be held at Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH, on Friday, 8 November 2019 from 6 - 8 PM, internment will be 9 November 2019 at 11:00 AM at Riverside Cemetery in Milford, NH. A Celebration of Life will be held in Beama's honour at Kilkenny's Pub following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The James P. Beam Trust at GFA Federal Credit Union, 99 Grove St., Peterborough, NH 03458. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to

