On the morning of May 11, 2020 Jean (Jeannie) Frances Clark, 89, of Peterborough passed peacefully in her sleep at home with loved ones at her side. She was born to the late Helen Lints and James M McNulty in Boston, MA February 4, 1931.
How do we honor our Mother's life: As a young girl summers were spent on Gregg Lake, with her parents and sisters. One of the local boys captured her heart and on January 23, 1954 she married Arnold (Sam) Clark. Residing in Antrim, they started their family, her life's delight. She was happiest caring and providing for them. Her first born, Deborah was her special gift. Our Mom loved us all very much, but Debbie and her were best friends, they had an unbreakable bond. In 1968, our mom started working for JoAnn Field, at Beagle Brook Farm. JoAnn and her daughter Jennifer, meant the world to our mom, and after 30 years it was hard for her to retire. Through the years, she looked forward to the visits with them.
In 1998 our parents, with Debbie moved to Gulf Shores Alabama. Our mom missed NH and after 8 years, they moved back, where she resided for the remainder of her life.
We have so many memories of our mom. She loved summer vacations in Manomet, MA at the cottage with her parents, chocolate, popcorn, traveling, scrabble, puzzles, barbeques with friends, rum and coke, dancing and lifes simple pleasures. Our mom was loving, generous, kind, always there for us, our hero.
Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, her daughter Deborah, a son Douglas, son-in-law Trevor and younger sister Polly.
Jean is survived by her older sister Evelyn Newman; Four children, daughter Audrey Jacobi, son Matt and his wife Karen, daughter Becky Jean, son James Michael and his wife Grace. 11 grandchildren; Echo(Josh) Sloan, Ryan(Lindsey)Jacobi, Sam, Kevin & Seth Clark, Sheldon Rembert, Billy Greene, Nycki(Jacob)McTague, Madeline Jean Clark, Chris Clark and Caitlyn Badejo. 5 great grandchildren; Kade, Grady, Nahla and Zane Sloan, and her newest Ryan Thomas McTague.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Monandnock Adult Care Center by mailing to Monandnock Family Services, Attn: Mary@MFS 64 Main St. Keene, NH 03431 or online to Alzheimers.org
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
How do we honor our Mother's life: As a young girl summers were spent on Gregg Lake, with her parents and sisters. One of the local boys captured her heart and on January 23, 1954 she married Arnold (Sam) Clark. Residing in Antrim, they started their family, her life's delight. She was happiest caring and providing for them. Her first born, Deborah was her special gift. Our Mom loved us all very much, but Debbie and her were best friends, they had an unbreakable bond. In 1968, our mom started working for JoAnn Field, at Beagle Brook Farm. JoAnn and her daughter Jennifer, meant the world to our mom, and after 30 years it was hard for her to retire. Through the years, she looked forward to the visits with them.
In 1998 our parents, with Debbie moved to Gulf Shores Alabama. Our mom missed NH and after 8 years, they moved back, where she resided for the remainder of her life.
We have so many memories of our mom. She loved summer vacations in Manomet, MA at the cottage with her parents, chocolate, popcorn, traveling, scrabble, puzzles, barbeques with friends, rum and coke, dancing and lifes simple pleasures. Our mom was loving, generous, kind, always there for us, our hero.
Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, her daughter Deborah, a son Douglas, son-in-law Trevor and younger sister Polly.
Jean is survived by her older sister Evelyn Newman; Four children, daughter Audrey Jacobi, son Matt and his wife Karen, daughter Becky Jean, son James Michael and his wife Grace. 11 grandchildren; Echo(Josh) Sloan, Ryan(Lindsey)Jacobi, Sam, Kevin & Seth Clark, Sheldon Rembert, Billy Greene, Nycki(Jacob)McTague, Madeline Jean Clark, Chris Clark and Caitlyn Badejo. 5 great grandchildren; Kade, Grady, Nahla and Zane Sloan, and her newest Ryan Thomas McTague.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Monandnock Adult Care Center by mailing to Monandnock Family Services, Attn: Mary@MFS 64 Main St. Keene, NH 03431 or online to Alzheimers.org
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 12, 2020.