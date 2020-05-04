Jean Guy Robichaud, 86, of Francestown, NH, passed peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 1, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born July 2, 1933, in St. Felecite Quebec, Canada, to parents Hormidas and Marie Anne (Caron) Robichaud.
As a young man, Jean worked in the lumber industry in Canada. He went on to marry the love of his life Noella on July 19, 1956 and they spent a wonderful 66 years together. Jean was well known in the agricultural field for his ability to grow apples as well as all kinds of vegetables. He was an avid member of the Wilton Lyndeborough Winter Wanderers, a local snowmobile club, and was even a founding member of the work crew that helped maintain the trials. He was an active member of the club from 1970-2016. Jean was a jack of all trades and was a master carpenter. He even built his own house and when the time came, he helped his children build theirs as well. Jean loved his family and anytime they got to spend together. They loved to camp, fish, and he worked with his children on the farm. He was a giving and compassionate man, overall a very devoted husband and father. He will be sincerely missed by everyone who knew him.
Jean is survived by his loving wife, Noella; his two daughters, Michelle Klint of Greenfield, NH, Joanne Robichaud and her husband John "Jack" Fritz of Francestown, NH; his brother Napoleon Robichaud of St. Perpeture; his grandchildren, Michael Demers, Natalie Klint, Samuel Klint, Matlock Stains, Deanna Demers, Sarah Daley, Kathryn Fritz, and Sean Daley; his great grandchildren, Hailey, Erik, and AJ.
A virtual remembrance service will be held on Friday May 8, 2020 at 11 am and private family burial will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery, in Wilton, NH, at a later date.
The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at www.michaudfuneralhome.com
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 4, 2020.